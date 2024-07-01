Harry Kane makes surprise training revelation after seeing Jude Bellingham save England's Euro 2024 campaign with 'unbelievable' goal against Slovakia
Jude Bellingham's 95th-minute equaliser saved England's blushes as they edged past Slovakia on Sunday, with a long-throw routine seemingly paying off.
- England win 2-1 in extra-time over Slovakia
- Bellingham scores from long throw in 95th minute
- Kane reveals England trained for the tactic