Harry Kane 'shows the true face of Bayern' as England captain explains secrets of huge comeback win against Freiburg

Bayern were expected to get their season back on track with the welcome of Freiburg over the weekend but found themselves 2-0 down after 17 minutes. Yuito Suzuki had put the away side ahead before Johan Manzambi doubled Freiburg's advantage five minutes later to leave the home side stunned.

However, Bayern were level by the break as goals from youngster Lennart Karl and France international Michael Olise restored parity at the Allianz Arena. The hosts went ahead 10 minutes after the restart through Dayot Upamecano and ultimately sailed to a 6-2 win courtesy of Kane, on-loan forward Nicolas Jackson and Olise, again, to go eight points clear at the top of the table ahead of RB Leipzig's game against Werder Bremen.

Kane may have only netted once in the resounding home triumph but spoke highly of the German giants, who he felt "showed the true face of FC Bayern" to overcome the early setback and put another three points on the board.