Harry Kane posts classy Remembrance Sunday message as England captain continues to 'support veterans in so many amazing ways'
People gather across the UK to pay respects on Remembrance Sunday
Each year people across the UK come together to remember those who have fallen in conflicts across the world. Ceremonies take place on the second Sunday of November, which is known as Remembrance Sunday.
On their website, The Royal British Legion says: "Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life. We remember the Armed Forces, and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth, the vital role played by the emergency services and those who have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism."
King Charles III and other senior royals and political leaders are gathering for the national memorial service at the Cenotaph in central London on Sunday. Some 10,000 armed forces veterans will take part in the Royal British Legion's march past Whitehall, alongside around 20 World War Two veterans.
England captain Kane posts classy message to those who have died
And ahead of the Cenotaph Parade, England skipper Kane has issued a heartfelt message on social media.
In a post on Instagram, the Three Lions forward wrote: "Today we honour and respect those who sacrificed themselves for our country and future. I’m proud today and always to be an ambassador for the Tommy Club, supporting our veterans in so many amazing ways. Lest we forget. We will remember them."
On their website, The Tommy Club describes itself as: "The Tommy Club is an annual charity subscription to support some of the nation’s most vulnerable veterans. There has never been a more important time for us to commit our support to ex-military personnel. Ex-service men and women will receive support from funds raised by members. The Tommy Club raises funds for the various divisions of Royal British Legion Industries whilst offering its Champions exclusive opportunities, content and more."
Minute's silence will be held across Premier League and WSL fixtures
To honour those who have died, a minute’s silence will also be held across Premier League and Women’s Super League fixtures on Sunday.
Ahead of their game against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City have confirmed their plans to honour Remembrance Sunday, saying: "Prior to the match, a service will take place in the Club’s Memorial Garden, where Mike Summerbee will lay a wreath alongside members of the Former Players Association and the Club’s Chaplain.
"Then, ahead of kick-off, Manager Pep Guardiola will lay a wreath pitch side followed by a performance of the Last Post and a minute’s silence, observed by all in attendance.
"All our Men’s First Team will wear a poppy on their shirts, and those worn by City players during the game will be donated and auctioned via Match Worn Shirt, with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion to raise money for the charity; as will the shirts worn by City players during last weekend’s home fixture against Bournemouth."
Kane to return home after being named in England squad for November games
Bayern forward Kane will return home next week after being included in England’s squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania on Thursday, 13 November and Sunday, 16 November respectively.
They are the Three Lions’ final two competitive games before the 2026 World Cup, with Thomas Tuchel’s men having already secured their place at next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
England are currently top of Group K after winning all six of their qualifiers so far, booking their place at the World Cup after defeating Latvia 5-0 on 14 October. Kane netted a brace while Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze scored either side of an own goal from Latvia’s Maksims Tonisevs at the Daugava Stadium in Riga.
