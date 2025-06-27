Harry Kane and 'complete striker' Nick Woltemade backed to form a deadly duo at Bayern Munich but Stuttgart striker issued big warning as transfer talk heats up
Ex-Bayern Munich striker Giovane Elber claims Harry Kane and Nick Woltemade can pull off wonders, labelling the Stuttgart star a "complete striker".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Elber calls Nick Woltemade a "complete striker"
- Stresses rising star will have to be patient
- Optimistic about his future at Allianz Arena