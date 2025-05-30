Milan Atalanta Rafael LeaoGetty Images
Aryan Suraj Chadha

Harry Kane's next partner? AC Milan slap eye-watering price-tag on Rafael Leao as Bayern Munich eye move after missing out on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool

R. LeaoAC MilanH. KaneBayern MunichTransfers

AC Milan have set a €130 million price-tag on Rafael Leao, with Bayern Munich exploring a possible move to pair the AC Milan forward with Harry Kane.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Milan set a €130m price tag on Rafael Leao
  • Portuguese winger scored 12 goals last season
  • Bayern, Arsenal also monitoring the 25-year-old
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match