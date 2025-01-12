Harry Kane credits Jose Mourinho for record-breaking Son Heung-min partnership at Tottenham - and names Bayern star he could replicate famous relationship with
Harry Kane praised Jose Mourinho for his developing his 'telepathic' attacking partnership with Son Heung-min at Tottenham Hotspur.
- Kane credited Mourinho for partnership with Son
- Formed Premier League's most lethal attacking duo
- Has built similar connection with Musiala