bayern kane(C)Getty Images
James Hunsley

Is Harry Kane injured? Bayern Munich striker posts update straight after breaking Bundesliga goal record as fans hope message proves he's avoided serious issue

Harry KaneBayern MunichDarmstadt vs Bayern MunichBundesliga

Harry Kane posted an update immediately after Bayern Munich's win over Darmstadt on Saturday, as fans sweat on his fitness after a late injury scare.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kane scores record-breaking goal at Darmstadt
  • But injured late on in 5-2 rout
  • Forward posts update immediately after full-time

Editors' Picks