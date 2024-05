Is Harry Kane's fitness a concern for Euro 2024? Gareth Southgate gives crucial update on England captain after seeing him sit out Bayern Munich's final two games of the season Harry KaneEnglandGareth SouthgateBayern MunichBundesligaEuropean Championship

England boss Gareth Southgate suggested Harry Kane will recover from a back injury in time for Euro 2024 as the issue is "pretty much clear".