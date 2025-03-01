'The curse is over!' - Fans convinced Harry Kane will FINALLY win a trophy after Bayern's impressive win at Stuttgart as they flood his Instagram page with Bundesliga title messages
Fans are convinced that Harry Kane will finally end his trophy drought after Bayern Munich moved 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
- Bayern beat Stuttgart 3-1 away from home
- Kane is yet to win trophy in entire career
- Bayern are 11 points clear at top