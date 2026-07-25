'He disappeared'- Harry Kane told he has no chance of winning Ballon d'Or as Premier League legend takes aim at England and Bayern star

The high-profile fallout from England’s dramatic World Cup exit has severely damaged Kane's standing in the race for individual footballing honours. Speaking to Mr Gamble, former World Cup winner Petit delivered a scathing assessment of the Bayern Munich striker's seasonal contributions, arguing that Kane’s domestic goalscoring exploits mean very little due to his distinct lack of impact when the absolute highest stakes were on the line.

"Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or chances are over. If you base that only on the German league, okay, no problem at all," Petit said. "But in the Champions League and with the national team, when it started to be really hard to win, I think he disappeared. I can't point the finger at him because he tried everything he could, and he scored many goals, but he didn't have an impact in the big games, just like in the Champions League. So I think there are a few names ahead of him."