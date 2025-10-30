Bayern have been nothing short of unstoppable so far this season and after an early scare, that was the case once again as Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise all got on the scoresheet to secure a comfortable victory in the end.

The victory also meant that Bayern surpassed 50 goals for the season in just 14 games, 22 of which have been scored by Kane who has earnt early Ballon d'Or shouts. This succession of 14 wins broke a European record set by AC Milan in the 1992/93 season. Bayern have been in truly scintillating form and early tips for the Bavarian giants to win it all feel more than justified.

On the night, Kane swivelled to strike home his first goal from the tightest of angles, before heading home from a corner in the second half to make the game safe. He expressed his appreciation for the first goal at the full-time whistle.