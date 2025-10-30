AFP
'One of my favourites' - Harry Kane thrilled by impressive goal as Bayern make European history in win over FC Koln
Kane strikes again as imperious Bayern march on
Bayern have been nothing short of unstoppable so far this season and after an early scare, that was the case once again as Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise all got on the scoresheet to secure a comfortable victory in the end.
The victory also meant that Bayern surpassed 50 goals for the season in just 14 games, 22 of which have been scored by Kane who has earnt early Ballon d'Or shouts. This succession of 14 wins broke a European record set by AC Milan in the 1992/93 season. Bayern have been in truly scintillating form and early tips for the Bavarian giants to win it all feel more than justified.
On the night, Kane swivelled to strike home his first goal from the tightest of angles, before heading home from a corner in the second half to make the game safe. He expressed his appreciation for the first goal at the full-time whistle.
- Getty Images Sport
Kane describes 'favourite' first goal on the night
Kane told ESPN it was one of his favourite goals of the season so far: "It's one of my favourites. I think, it's a mixture of good finishing, technique, instinct of my surroundings, I liked the goal. I'll have to watch it back.
“It was a kind of chip, ‘spinny’ one into the far corner, it was nice. I've been playing the game long enough now. When I'm in the box, I know where I am and where the goal is.
“I'll probably try that 10 more times and it might not come off the way it did tonight. But that's the important thing, being able to do that in the high-pressure moment.”
Bayern come from behind but win once again
Koln took the lead in the 31st minute through Ragnar Ache, who headed into the far corner after a confident start by the home side. But this lead would last just five minutes, as Diaz equalised from what appeared to be an offside position before Kane and then Olise took the game away from their hosts in a ruthless attacking display.
But Kane would still praise Koln for the pressure they put the champions under in the first half, posing one of their bigger tests of the season so far.
“It was tough, first half especially,” Kane told ESPN. “I think the first 30 minutes it was a bit chaotic from both teams. We still had chances in the first half that if we take it can be a different game. But then about 15 minutes in they started getting set plays and they started putting balls in our box, the crowd got behind them, and it was difficult. We had to battle.
“It was obviously disappointing to concede like we did but then the best part was the reaction, to score so quickly after and bounce back and again to go 2-1 and take control before half-time was the most pleasing thing today.”
- Getty Images
Bayern are just getting started
This Bayern Munich train will no doubt steamroller on, with probably their two toughest tests of the season so far coming up in Champions League away trips to PSG and Arsenal. Win both of those, and Vincent Kompany’s side might will surely be the favourites for the competition.
There is still work to be done on the domestic stage, with Bayern already five points clear at the top with Bundesliga matches against Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin on the horizon. But their start to the season is catching attention across Europe, not least now that they have smashed Milan’s record.
Kompany said earlier this week: "My team is incredibly hungry for the trophy. It's not just the fans who want the title, it's something we live and breathe.
"The records come when we approach every game with the mentality of wanting to win. That's the first thing. And the second is quality. The lads are fit and you can see a lot of automatic movements. They're hungry and want more! That's helping us right now."
Advertisement