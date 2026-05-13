"Harmony isn't always best": Is Niko Kovac stirring up tension at BVB?

Kruse, who played just five competitive matches under Kovac during his time at VfL Wolfsburg and has already spoken out against him on several occasions, explained: "He doesn't get on well with people like me. He wants to be the alpha male and have players who do exactly as he says. Everyone is different, everyone has different traits and everyone simply has to be handled differently. If you don't understand that as a manager, it's usually difficult."

The 38-year-old explained why he never gelled with the Croatian coach. "I knew Niko Kovac from his previous clubs. I knew what kind of person he is, what he looks for and what is very important to him. I realised relatively early on that it wasn't going to work," said Kruse.

That is why the striker wanted to leave as soon as Kovac replaced Florian Kohfeldt: "I returned to VfL Wolfsburg mainly for Florian Kohfeldt, and of course the money played a role; that's no secret. Without Kohfeldt, I wouldn't have returned at all. When he left, that was the first turning point. Then Niko Kovac arrived—someone I couldn't identify with. It became clear very quickly: this wasn't going to work, one way or another."