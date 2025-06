This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Hansi Flick, you legend! Barcelona boss gives out huge bonuses to backroom staff after winning La Liga title H. Flick Barcelona LaLiga Hansi Flick reportedly shared a huge bonus with his backroom staff after Barcelona's La Liga triumph. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca won La Liga

Flick shares bonus

Backroom staff well compensated Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱