Getty/GOAL It's Hansi Flick's problem! Joan Garcia says it's up to Barcelona boss to decide first choice goalkeeper amid Marc-Andre ter Stegen fury over new signing Barcelona J. Garcia H. Flick M. ter Stegen LaLiga Joan Garcia has arrived at Barcelona with ambition, clarity, and a message: competition for the No.1 shirt is healthy, but it’s Hansi Flick’s call. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Garcia eyes starting role despite Ter Stegen presence

Calls goalkeeper rivalry “healthy competition"

Garcia says it's up to Hansi Flick