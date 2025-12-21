Hansi Flick opens up on future plans amid talk Barcelona plan to offer new contract until 2028

Barcelona head coach Flick has addressed growing speculation around his long-term future after reports emerged that the Catalan club are exploring the possibility of extending his contract until June 2028. The German is currently under contract until 2027, but the Blaugrana's hierarchy are understood to be keen to secure continuity following a highly positive spell in charge.

The issue was raised during Flick’s end-of-year press conference, where he was asked directly about discussions with the club and the wider context of Barcelona’s upcoming presidential elections. While acknowledging the reports, Flick made it clear he is in no rush to formalise anything and would prefer to assess the situation once the season has concluded.

His comments come at a time when Barcelona are enjoying strong momentum on the pitch and institutional stability off it. With the Catalan club heading into the winter break atop the La Liga standings, regardless of what happens in their clash with Villarreal on Sunday afternoon, Barca’s leadership sees Flick as a central pillar of the current sporting project.