Abde has a history with Barça. He was under contract with the Spanish champions from 2021 to 2023, but failed to establish himself there. He was subsequently loaned to Osasuna before Barça sold him to Andalusia for a transfer fee of €7.5 million. Reports indicate that the Catalans retained a percentage of any future transfer fee and inserted a buy-back clause, which could facilitate a summer move despite his contract with Sevilla running until 2029.

Recent reports have been mixed, however, with doubts over whether Abde would accept a squad role at Camp Nou. Several Premier League clubs are also monitoring his situation.

Barcelona is expected to sign both a winger and a centre-forward, with the future of loanee Marcus Rashford—whom United value at €30 million—still unresolved.