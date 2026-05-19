According to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Barça head coach Hansi Flick is highly impressed by the striker.
Translated by
Hansi Flick is said to be very impressed by him: could there be a spectacular return to FC Barcelona's attack?
Reports confirm that Flick closely observed Abde during Sunday's 3-1 home win over Betis at Camp Nou and was impressed.
The 24-year-old impressed most in the first half, repeatedly troubling Barcelona right-back Jules Koundé. Abde also scored, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Overall, he is enjoying a strong season, amassing 27 points in 42 competitive matches.
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Ez Abde completed a move from FC Barcelona to Real Betis in 2023.
Abde has a history with Barça. He was under contract with the Spanish champions from 2021 to 2023, but failed to establish himself there. He was subsequently loaned to Osasuna before Barça sold him to Andalusia for a transfer fee of €7.5 million. Reports indicate that the Catalans retained a percentage of any future transfer fee and inserted a buy-back clause, which could facilitate a summer move despite his contract with Sevilla running until 2029.
Recent reports have been mixed, however, with doubts over whether Abde would accept a squad role at Camp Nou. Several Premier League clubs are also monitoring his situation.
Barcelona is expected to sign both a winger and a centre-forward, with the future of loanee Marcus Rashford—whom United value at €30 million—still unresolved.
Ez Abde's performance statistics this season
Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 42 14 13 4