AFP
'This is the bad thing!' - Hansi Flick criticises Barcelona players for only scoring three goals from over six xG in win at Elche
Barcelona extend lead at top of La Liga
Barcelona continued their strong run of recent form on Saturday night, picking up their fourth win on the trot in all competitions as they comfortably saw off Elche thanks to goals from Yamal, Torres and Rashford. The visitors had 30 shots and racked up a whopping expected goals tally of 6.44, though the fixture wasn't all plain-sailing. Alvaro Rodriguez had equalised after Yamal opened the scoring, with Rashford's effort in the 72nd minute needed to make sure of the points after Torres had put them ahead again.
The result puts Barcelona in the driving seat once more in the title race in Spain's top flight, though Real Madrid are in strong form themselves and can cut the gap again to one point should they dispose of Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.
- AFP
Flick critical of 'bad' finishing at Elche
While Barcelona's dominance in the game was eventually reflected in the final scoreline, Flick admitted he was disappointed that his side couldn't put the game to bed earlier than they did in the end.
After the game, the German was asked if he was annoyed by his side's wasteful finishing: "Difficult question. It was important that we get three points today. We played a fantastic game except in the last metres of the pitch.
"The good thing is we were switched on from the very beginning of the match, and we created a lot of chances. But we missed them; this is the bad thing."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Flick: 'Yamal can still reach another level'
The manager did reserve special praise for wonderkid Yamal, however. The 18-year-old netted his team's first goal in the sixth minute and created a huge eight chances during the contest in another wonderful display.
Flick added: "It's important for the team and for the club. For everyone, it's good when he plays on the top level.
"He's young enough to improve, to have potential, to reach another level. I think it happens."
The goal was Yamal's fourth in his last five appearances, also contributing two assists during that time. In total, the teenager has 13 goals and 12 assists in 28 matches in all competitions this season.
- AFP
Copa del Rey up next for Barcelona
With their solid position in La Liga secured for another gameweek, Barcelona's attention will next turn to the Copa del Rey. The Camp Nou giants are the defending champions after claiming the silverware in 2024-25 and return to the competition on Tuesday night when they visit second-tier outfit Albacete.
Yamal will likely be among the players who are rested for that clash, though there's every chance he could be called upon as a substitute if Barcelona come unstuck at any point during that fixture.
After that game, Flick's side will face Mallorca, Girona and Levante in La Liga games during the remainder of February.
Advertisement