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Hansi Flick says Barcelona 'usually a better team' against Atletico Madrid as coach demands 'bravery' in attack to overturn two-goal deficit
Atletico advantage sets up daunting task
Barcelona find themselves in a precarious position following a clinical 2-0 victory for Atletico Madrid in the first leg at the Spotify Camp Nou last week. That initial encounter proved disastrous for the Catalans, who saw Pau Cubarsi sent off with a red card before Julian Alvarez scored a stunning free-kick to secure a two-goal advantage for the visitors.
Despite the daunting task at the Metropolitano on Tuesday, Flick remains confident that his side possess the quality to turn the tie around. The German manager emphasised a proactive approach, insisting his team are historically superior in this fixture and must exhibit immense tactical bravery.
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Flick demands fearless attacking display
Following the disappointing first-leg outcome, the manager shifted the focus entirely to the mental and tactical adjustments required to break down Diego Simeone's resilient defensive setup.
Flick highlighted that returning to a high-intensity, courageous style of play is non-negotiable if the club are to advance. Acknowledging the hostile environment expected in the Spanish capital, the coach demanded a fearless collective effort from his squad.
"I have a feeling it will be completely different from previous matches against them because the atmosphere in the stadium will be incredible. The fans know what they need, and it will be tough for us, but I believe in my team and what we can make happen, and it's possible, why not? That's what we need to focus on," he said.
"I know we're playing against Atletico, a team with very good players, and we'll need to defend very strongly but also be brave in attack, to attack, press and take advantage of every opportunity. If you look at the last match, that was perhaps the big difference between them and us. Maybe tomorrow will be completely different, and that would make me happy."
Midfield fitness tests squad depth
Squad depth will be severely tested as the club monitor the fitness of several key midfielders ahead of the crucial clash. While Marc Bernal remains a major doubt, there is growing optimism regarding the potential involvement of Frenkie de Jong and Gavi. Elsewhere, Cubarsi is, of course, suspended, while winger Raphinha and defender Andreas Christensen are out injured.
"Frenkie is playing better than he did under Bernal. We'll see how he performs today, but it will be difficult for him. Frenkie could even start; we'll decide this afternoon," he said.
"Gavi can play, of course. He's a player who gives everything to this team and the club, and on the pitch he's fearless, which is a very good thing, and we'll see. Whether he starts in the eleven or not, we'll see after training."
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All eyes on the Metropolitano showdown
The highly anticipated second leg promises to be a dramatic encounter. If Barcelona successfully overturn the deficit, they will secure a coveted Champions League semi-final spot, significantly boosting their season's prospects. Conversely, failure to progress will force the club to shift their entire focus towards their remaining domestic league campaign.
"Mentality and attitude are important," Flick added. "Tomorrow, every positive aspect will be important. We have to believe we can do it, and I think the team is on the right track. In matches against Atletico, we're usually a better team."