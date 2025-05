This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Hansi Flick's going nowhere! Barcelona boss pens new contract after guiding Catalans to domestic treble H. Flick Barcelona LaLiga Barcelona have officially announced the extension of head coach Hansi Flick, who will remain in charge of the Catalans until 2027. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Flick signs new Barca deal

Will remain at the club until at least 2027

German completed a treble in his first season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga ATH BAR Match preview