Hansi Flick in awe of 'magic' Barcelona star after incredible La Liga-winning season as he vows to help youngster become a 'leader' at Camp Nou

Hansi Flick has praised Pedri's influence for Barcelona, calling him "fantastic" after the midfielder's standout La Liga campaign.

The Spanish midfielder made 14 G/A contributions this season

Barca coach believes Pedri has "enough" to be a leader Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱