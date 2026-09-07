Seedorf, Honda, Kalou... now Ziyech! Botafogo pull off sensational move for former Chelsea winger

According to Lance, Botafogo have made a major breakthrough in negotiations to sign Moroccan international winger Hakim Ziyech. The 33-year-old, who currently plays for Wydad Casablanca, is closing in on a move to the Brazilian club.

The SAF management structure at Botafogo is proceeding with caution but views the deal as being at an advanced stage.

Botafogo hope to bring the former Ajax and Chelsea star to Rio de Janeiro early next week for medical examinations and to sign a contract through until December 2027.



