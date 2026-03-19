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Erling Haaland makes shock investment in CHESS tournament
A revolutionary format for global chess
The tour aims to revolutionise the sport by hosting four major annual tournaments in key global cities. This elite competition will crown a definitive world champion based on performance across three distinct disciplines: fast classic, rapid, and blitz chess.
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Haaland explains the football connection
The Manchester City talisman believes that the skills required to succeed on the football pitch are remarkably similar to those needed to master a game of chess. Speaking to the FIDE website, Haaland expressed his admiration for the sport and how it contributes to his mental sharpness during high-stakes matches.
"Chess is an incredible game. It’s a lot like football because it sharpens your mind. You have to think quickly, trust your instincts and think several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are everything," Haaland explained. "I'm investing in Norway Chess because I believe the new Total Chess World Championship Tour can turn chess into an even bigger sport for spectators around the world."
Big prizes and global expansion
This isn't just a passion project for Haaland; the financial backing and structure of the tour suggest it is a major development for the intellectual sport. FIDE has described the new circuit as "one of the most significant developments in modern chess," with a pilot tournament scheduled to take place as early as this autumn.
The stakes are high for the participants as well. Each season of the Total Chess World Championship Tour will feature a minimum prize pool of $2.7 million (£2m). By putting his name and capital behind the project, Haaland is hoping to bring the same level of excitement and commercial interest to chess that he brings to the Etihad Stadium every weekend.
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Following in Norwegian footsteps
Haaland’s interest in the game is perhaps no surprise given the massive popularity of chess in his home country. Norway is already a global powerhouse in the sport thanks to grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, who has dominated the world rankings and won numerous titles across multiple formats for over a decade.
This strategic move by Haaland comes as he seeks to move past European disappointment, following Manchester City’s Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid in the round of 16. While the Norwegian "striking machine" turns his attention to the chessboard, he remains focused on the pitch for a decisive showdown against Arsenal this Sunday in the Carabao Cup final, where he hopes to secure his first domestic trophy of the season.
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