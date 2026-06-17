AFP
Mexico legend Guillermo Ochoa reportedly set to retire after 2026 World Cup, ending storied career with six Gold Cups, four club trophies and unforgettable World Cup heroics
- AFP
Ochoa's World Cup journey nears its end
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa is reportedly set to retire after the World Cup, bringing an end to an international career that began more than two decades ago, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The veteran keeper has been a fixture for El Tri across multiple World Cups and remains one of the most iconic figures in Mexican football history.
- AFP
A career played out on the biggest stages
From his unforgettable performance against Brazil at the 2014 World Cup to countless clutch saves for Mexico, Ochoa consistently made big-time plays in big-time moments.
Playing a position that is often overshadowed, his personality and trademark curly hair helped make him one of soccer's most recognizable faces.
- Getty Images Sport
A global career
Ochoa has had a long club career spanning Mexico and Europe, beginning with Club América before stops at Ajaccio, Málaga, Granada, Standard Liège, Salernitana and others. He won silverware with América and Standard, but his career has always been defined as much by longevity and visibility as trophies, with his spell in Europe helping make him one of the most recognizable Mexican goalkeepers of his generation.
With Mexico, though, Ochoa became a legend. The veteran goalkeeper has won six Gold Cups, earned more than 150 caps and was named to a historic sixth World Cup squad in 2026. His legacy is tied most closely to his World Cup heroics, from his unforgettable saves against Brazil in 2014 to standout moments against Germany in 2018 and Robert Lewandowski’s penalty in 2022, performances that turned “Memo” into one of El Tri’s defining modern figures.
- Getty Images Sport
What's next for Mexico?
Raúl "Tala" Rangel has emerged as a next in goal for Mexico, having earned the trust of Mexico manager Javier Aguirre for now.
El Tri face South Korea in Group A action Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.