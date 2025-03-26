'Guys that would rather be on the beach' - ESPN's Kasey Keller knocks 'general malaise' of USMNT players, says Mauricio Pochettino must show 'he's 100 percent committed'

The ESPN analyst and former USMNT star joined Mic'Up to discuss Nations League result, unsettled goalkeeper situation

Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT underwhelmed at last week's CONCACAF Nations League, losing to both Panama and Canada and failing to the defend the trophy they had won each of the previous three years. The U.S. conceded in stoppage-time against the Canal Boys to fall 1-0, and Jesse Marsch's Les Rouges beat them 2-1 in the third-place game Sunday night.

And none of it sat well with U.S. goalkeeping legend and ESPN FC analyst Kasey Keller.

"I think what we're wanting to see is a bigger demand from coaches," Keller told GOAL. "And I think we were still expecting a more fiery performance against Canada, which didn't happen. I said something after that performance - it just looked like a group of guys that would rather be on the beach taking Instagram photos during this break than being with the national team."

Keller is among many former U.S. internationals - including Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard - questioning the USMNT's performance, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup now just six international windows away. And as a former shotstopper himself, Keller also believes the U.S. are unsettled at goalkeeper.

"We went to a situation where, at one stage, we had four [American] goalkeepers starting in the Premier League - from Brad [Friedel], myself, Tim [Howard] and Marcus Hahnemann," Keller said. "And then now we're going through maybe a little bit of an anomaly the other way that we're we're not having anybody really at this point grab this position by both hands."

Keller, like fellow former US goalkeeper Tony Meola, believes Matt Turner needs to move from Crystal Palace to get regular playing time if he wants to keep the USMNT starting spot, saying "It's like Matt's still trying to prove himself in Europe, and he's 30 years-old, you know?"

Keller, who accumulated more than 100 caps for the USMNT, covers both global and domestic soccer for ESPN. The now 55-year-old spoke on the USMNT's March setbacks, the growing concerns with the goalkeeper pool, Turner's status and more in the latest edition of Mic’d Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.