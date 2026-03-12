Ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter signs new Sweden contract despite having not won a game & World Cup hopes still hanging in balance

The federation's hierarchy remains steadfast in their belief that Potter is the right man to lead the Scandinavian nation into a new era. They have prioritised his coaching philosophy and leadership traits over the recent winless run in competitive fixtures.

"I am incredibly happy about the continued collaboration with Graham Potter, who is a solid person whose leadership I appreciate and have strong faith in," Swedish FA secretary general Niclas Carlnen stated to the official Swedish FA website.

"The long-term perspective gives players and managers peace of mind and the opportunity to create continuity in their activities with a view to future championships. Our national teams are of great importance to Swedish football and to many people around the country. Now we look forward to the coming years, but first and foremost, hopefully a World Cup summer."