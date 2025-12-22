It's new manager season. With MLS Cup finals now three weeks in the past and the beginning of the playoffs even further back, most teams have been in offseason mode for a while. And that means there are new coaches in the fold - and one or two older ones making their return, as well. Some big clubs, including New York Red Bulls, Atlanta United, and LAFC, have brought in new faces, while others are also in need of help as they look to push to the top of the standings.
The headline hire is surely Tata Martino, who is looking to show that soccer reunions can indeed be successful. But there are others, too, with Michael Bradley penning a deal to take over at New York Red Bulls - his first top-level managerial job in professional soccer. Not all of them will work out, of course. But some might just be strokes of genius.
GOAL looks at the key hirings and firings of the MLS offseason - and why some may prove inspired while others carry real risk.