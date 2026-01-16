Getty Images Sport
Gotham rookie Lilly Reale wins U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year
Breakout rookie season
Reale appeared in all 26 regular-season matches for Gotham and started every postseason game, helping the club capture the NWSL Championship. Her performances also earned her NWSL Rookie of the Year honors after logging more than 2,200 minutes across all competitions.
USWNT debut impact
Her club success translated to the international stage. Reale earned her first senior USWNT call-up in June and made her debut with a start against Ireland, where she recorded her first international assist in a shutout victory. She later played a full 90 minutes against Canada in a high-pressure environment and finished the year contributing to multiple clean sheets for the national team.Before breaking into the senior squad, Reale had been a consistent presence in U.S. youth national teams, including appearances at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and stints with the U-23s. Her rapid rise in 2025 highlighted both her versatility and maturity despite her rookie status.
Won by a wide margin
Reale earned 48 percent of the weighted vote, comfortably ahead of Jordyn Bugg and Micayla Johnson. As part of the award, Henkel will donate $10,000 to a community organization of her choice, with Reale selecting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, reflecting her roots in Hingham, Mass.
Joined an elite group
With the recognition, Reale becomes the 28th player to win the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year - an award that can only be earned once - and joins a list that has historically served as a pathway to future World Cup appearances.
