‘Go and win the thing!’ - USMNT star Antonee Robinson in bullish mood ahead of bid for Copa America glory against Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr and Co
Antonee Robinson has bullishly claimed that the USMNT should be looking to “go and win the thing” ahead of a Copa America tournament on home soil.
- United States set to take on the role of hosts
- Have an exciting squad at their disposal
- Already savoured Nations League glory in 2024