Giuntoli, a dig at Juventus over ‘his’ Nico Gonzalez, Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz: “Very happy for them”

Cristiano Giuntoli, sporting director of Atalanta, briefly touched on some of 'his' Juventus players during Franck Kessie's unveiling press conference when asked about their strong start to the season: "I'm very happy for them, they are showing their value. But I, honestly, am thinking about Atalanta: I think about the Atalanta of today and the one they will have to become from morning to night." Giuntoli, who was at Juventus from 2023 to 2025, was referring to Nico Gonzalez, Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, the players he signed during his time in Turin.