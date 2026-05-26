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World Cup 2026 Boston Tickets Guide: Gillette Stadium schedule, group fixtures & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

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If you are planning to visit Gillette Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we've got you covered

Located in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium will host a total of seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, covering both group stage and knockout rounds.

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Over its 23-year history, Gillette Stadium has welcomed a range of major events, including NFL and MLS games, international soccer matches, college football events, and concerts featuring some of the world’s biggest artists.

With 48 teams set to battle it out for the ultimate prize of the World Cup, the tournament will take place across June and July in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For sponsorship reasons, the venue will be referred to as “Boston Stadium” during the World Cup. 

Whether you're planning to attend a match or simply want to explore the venue while in town, GOAL has everything you need to know for a smooth and memorable experience.

READ MORE: How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Release dates, prices, dynamic pricing & more

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEXICO-CLOCK-COUNTDOWNAFP

    Which World Cup 2026 games are at Gillette Stadium?

    DateFixtureLocationTickets
    Sat Jun 13Haiti vs. Scotland (9pm ET)Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)Tickets
    Tue Jun 16Norway vs. Iraq (6pm ET)Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)Tickets
    Fri Jun 19Scotland vs. Morocco (6pm ET)Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)Tickets
    Tue Jun 23England vs. Ghana (4pm ET)Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)Tickets
    Fri Jun 26Norway vs. France (3pm ET)Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)Tickets
    Mon Jun 29Round of 32 (4:30pm ET)Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)Tickets
    Thu Jul 9Quarter-final (4pm ET)Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)Tickets

    Gillette Stadium will host a total of seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This includes five group stage games, one Round of 32 knockout match, and a quarter-final.

  • How to buy Boston World Cup Tickets at Gillette Stadium?

    As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

    With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

    Here's what you need to know at a glance:

    • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
    • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
    • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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    Gillette Stadium overview

    Capacity65,878
    Year opened2002
    Tenant(s)New England Patriots (NFL), New England Revolution (MLS)
    Address1 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA 02035, USA
    TicketsTickets

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  • New England Patriots Unveil Tom Brady StatueGetty Images Sport

    History of Gillette Stadium

    Built in 2002 to replace the old Foxborough Stadium, Gillette Stadium became the new home of the New England Patriots and later also for MLS side New England Revolution. Originally named CMGI Field, the stadium was later renamed after Gillette acquired the naming rights.

    Since its opening, Gillette Stadium has hosted countless matches, unforgettable moments, legendary athletes, and world-renowned artists. In 2023, it underwent a $250 million renovation, transforming it into a modern, state-of-the-art facility. A key highlight of the upgrade is the addition of a 22-story tower known as "The Lighthouse," offering visiting fans 360-degree views of the stadium as well as the city of Boston. 

    In 2024, Lionel Messi played at the venue with Inter Miami, facing off against the home team. More recently, a statue honoring Patriots legend Tom Brady was unveiled outside the stadium.

    Now, a new chapter awaits, as Gillette Stadium is set to host seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Who knows what kind of spectacle it will deliver this time?

  • New Orleans Saints v New England PatriotsGetty Images Sport

    Which teams play at Gillette Stadium

    Gillette Stadium is currently home to the New England Patriots of the NFL and features a striking statue of Tom Brady just outside the venue, honoring the legendary quarterback. It also serves as the home ground for MLS side New England Revolution.

    TeamLeague
    New England PatriotsNFL
    New England Revolution MLS
  • Houston Texans v New England PatriotsGetty Images Sport

    How to get to Gillette Stadium

    How to get to Gillette Stadium by public transport 

    The best and most efficient way to reach Gillette Stadium via public transport is to take the MBTA Rail Commuter service that runs from South Boston station to Foxboro station which is adjacent to the stadium. The round-trip usually costs around $20 and travelling fans can book their ticket from the MBTA's mTicket app. 

    How to get to Gillette Stadium by car 

    For those travelling by car, the stadium is easily accessible via the I-95 and I-495. There is ample parking near the stadium, however, it is recommmended to purchase parking tickets and reserve your spot advance to avoid any hassle, especially on event days. 

  • Guided tours for Gillette Stadium

    As of now, Gillette Stadium does not offer any public or private tours. However, visitors can still enjoy a trip to The Lighthouse, which offers stunning views of the entire stadium and surrounding area. You can also explore The Patriots Hall of Fame, an immersive museum celebrating the team's rich history, and stop by The Patriots ProShop for official merchandise and a unique fan experience.

  • Places to eat and drink near Gillette Stadium

    Gillette Stadium is surrounded by the Patriot Place, a vibrant open-air mall built by The Kraft Group that offers countless dinning options and a unique stadium experience. 

    Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Citizen Crust, Six String Grill & Stage, Bar Louie, and several others are all crowd-pleasers offering plenty of variety, from pizzas to steaks, coktails and live music. 

    Fans can also visit The Patriot Hall of Fame, which is a museum dedicated for the history of The New England Patriots. 