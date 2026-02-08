Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Chelsea Women! Milwaukee Bucks star pledges to 'push the game to new heights' after investing in WSL champions

Antetokounmpo took to social media late on Saturday night to announce the news of his latest investment, writing: "I'm proud and honored to partner with my friend @alexisohanian, joining the ownership group of @ChelseaFCW, a historic club built on passion, excellence, and a winning culture. Chelsea’s history speaks for itself, and I’m excited to contribute to the future by supporting continued growth and impact in women’s sport. This is about ambition, legacy, and pushing the game to new heights. Up the Chels!"

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, bought a 10 percent stake in Chelsea Women from BlueCo in May 2025. At the time, Ohanian said: "I've bet big on women's sports before - and I'm doing it again. I'm proud to announce that I'm joining Chelsea Women as an investor and board member. I'm honored for the chance to help this iconic club become America's favourite WSL team and much, much more."

