'He pushed hard for me' - Gianluigi Donnarumma reveals how 'alien' Erling Haaland convinced him to move from PSG to Man City

Since his move to City from Paris on deadline day, Donnarumma has built a close friendship with the club's star forward Haaland. In an interaction with the Daily Mail, the Italy international opened up on his close bond with the Norwegian goal machine as he said: "I’d say we just got on well immediately. We have always respected each other, even before we met. We make a lot of banter about playing against each other in the national teams. I’d say they are in a better situation than us now, they have much more peace of mind. But there are still two games left to play. It will be difficult to face each other, as it will be difficult to play against him. I know how strong he is and what chances he can create. It will be hard to face him both as a player and as a friend."

He also rated Haaland as a better player than former PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe as he added: "I think Erling does [have the hardest shot]. He is left-footed, so he is different from Kylian (Mbappe). They are both hard to play against. So it’s complicated. But I would rather have Erling playing for my side."