Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Tom Ritchie

Gianluigi Donnarumma to join AC Milan's bitter rivals?! Ex-Rossoneri goalkeeper open to stunning Inter switch as PSG ace longs for Italy return

G. DonnarummaInterTransfersParis Saint-GermainAC Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma is open to a move to former rivals Inter, as the ex-AC Milan keeper's contract with PSG is set to expire in the next 18 months.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Donnarumma's PSG deal expires end of next season
  • Les Parisiens linked with Lille's Chevalier
  • Reports suggest former Milan keeper is keen to return to Italy
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱