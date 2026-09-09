Gasperini's Dybala delight! Roma boss claims Argentine superstar makes Giallorossi unstoppable in Europe

Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini expressed immense pride as his team prepares to make their Champions League return against Fenerbahce in Istanbul. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Italian tactician noted that while Roma have performed admirably in the Europa League in recent years, the opening matchday of the Champions League always brings unique excitement.

Gasperini acknowledged that facing the Turkish side presents a novel challenge, as the two clubs have had few opportunities to cross paths.

"Roma have been missing from the Champions League for years, but they’ve done well in the Europa League," Gasperini stated. "Matchday one always arouses curiosity."