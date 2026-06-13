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World Cup final hat-trick for Harry Kane! England’s 1966 hero Geoff Hurst makes bold prediction as record goalscorer aims to end 60 years of hurt
A legend's bold prediction for Kane
Hurst remains the only man to have scored a hat-trick in a winning World Cup final effort, achieving the feat in England's 4-2 victory over West Germany in 1966 to secure the nation's only World Cup title to date. The hero of that historic triumph is now ready to share the spotlight with England’s current talisman. As the last surviving member of the starting XI that lifted the trophy six decades ago, Hurst believes Kane has the quality to produce a similarly historic performance on the world's biggest stage.
Speaking to the Daily Mail about the prospect of the Bayern Munich striker matching his iconic treble, Hurst was unequivocal in his support. "It would not shock me if we won it," he said. "And it would not surprise me if Kane scored three in the final. I am not envious of that. No one would be happier than me if it were to happen again."
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The weight of national expectation
Kane enters the upcoming tournament as England’s all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals, coming off a blistering season in Germany where he netted 61 times for Bayern Munich. While Hurst recognizes the striker's world-class ability, he remains wary of the immense pressure being placed on the 32-year-old’s shoulders to deliver a trophy single-handedly.
Hurst warned that the burden should be shared across thomas tuchel’s squad rather than resting solely on the captain. "I just think that it puts a bit too much pressure on Harry," Hurst added. "It’s not about one player. He will be a very important part of the team but it is a team that wins a match, not an individual."
Elevation to legendary status
Despite his record-breaking exploits at club level - where he failed to win silverware with Tottenham but broke his trophy drought at Bayern by winning two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal, and the DFL-Supercup - Hurst believes a World Cup triumph would transform how Kane is perceived globally. The former West Ham striker knows better than anyone how an international trophy creates an unbreakable bond between a player and the supporters that lasts a lifetime.
Reflecting on the impact of international glory, Hurst said: "I'm sure Kane is revered already by Spurs fans and Bayern Munich fans whether we win the World Cup or not but winning the World Cup will give him a certain levity on what he’s achieved at club level. They will be revered immediately for the rest of their lives."
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Navigating the heat of Mexico
England face a challenging path that could lead them back to Mexico, a location Hurst remembers well from the 1970 tournament. The Three Lions find themselves in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama, and will kick off their World Cup campaign against the Croatians on June 17. Hurst cautioned that the climate and conditions will test the technical security of the current crop, noting that ball retention will be the deciding factor in whether England can successfully navigate the tournament.
"It's going to be very difficult, particularly in Mexico. I’ve played there. The technique needed to keep hold of the ball, not give it away. Chasing the ball on a hot day in Mexico becomes quite hard and it can take you longer to get the ball back. That’s the biggest issue, I think, for English players playing there as we experienced in 1970," Hurst explained, drawing on his experience from the quarter-final exit against West Germany over 50 years ago.
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