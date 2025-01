Jhon Duran is set to earn a ridiculous £1,900 per hour as his Al-Nassr wages has been revealed after he completed a €77m move to Al-Nassr.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Duran has signed a five-year deal with Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr have paid £64 million to Aston Villa for him

Set to earn £16.7m as wages annually Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱