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Grafica CM Gasperini Roma nuova 16.9Calciomercato/Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Gazzetta - Roma background: Gasperini agitated, heated exchanges of opinion with sporting director D’Amico

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G. Gasperini

What lies behind the Roma manager’s failure to give an interview to Sky

La Gazzetta dello Sport report a behind-the-scenes detail on Gian Piero Gasperini's cancelled interview with Sky on Thursday evening. Everything was in place until a couple of hours before the interview was due to start, then Gasp changed his mind, decided not to appear and apologised to the broadcaster.


  • Panicked gasp

    Why did Gasperini change his mind so suddenly, right at the last moment?Gazzetta say that officially, the withdrawal is down to commitments that have come up, including a transfer-market meeting scheduled for late in the evening with the Friedkins and the men who handle Roma's transfer business. But it adds that "someone yesterday was also talking about a sale on the horizon that could also complicate the plans". The newspaper also adds that "the Roma manager has been anxiously awaiting for days the arrival of the famous attacking midfielder who is left-footed and plays on the right, the player he has been asking for for more than a year, and the recent developments in the negotiations in this regard may have partly unnerved him. Or at least agitated him. There also seem to have been some strong exchanges of opinion with sporting director D'Amico, who however remains a man he trusts, given the close relationship the two have had since their Atalanta days".

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  • It is D'Amico's turn

    Now it is up to D’Amico to satisfy Gasperini and bring him the player who might finally make him happy. The search for a left-sided attacking midfielder started last summer with the long Sancho saga and it is still dragging on.

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