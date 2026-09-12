"I have always said Nuno is a Real Madrid player. I gave an example that I also used with my assistant and sporting director Fabiani: his parents passed away and left him 100 million, and he blew it in five years (laughs, ed.). He is good with both feet and he is quick, he is unusual. But you understand that after the match he also needs his recovery time. In a team of Nuno’s you can afford one or two like that, but he is a good lad with talent and he knows he is an outstanding player, with the qualities he has, he could easily have spent 10 years at Real Madrid."