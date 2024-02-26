Was Gary Neville wrong? Carabao Cup final stat reveals that Chelsea's 'billion pound bottlejobs' were actually younger than Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 'kids'

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeWas Gary Neville wrong? Carabao Cup final stat reveals that Chelsea's 'billion pound bottlejobs' were actually younger than Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 'kids'LiverpoolChelseaChelsea vs LiverpoolEFL CupGary Neville had criticised Chelsea during the Carabao Cup final for failing to beat a young Liverpool side.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNeville's criticism of Chelsea proved wrongChelsea's average squad age was lesser than Liverpool'sLiverpool beat Chelsea to win Carabao Cup