Gary Lineker’s replacement on Match of the Day? Alan Shearer names ‘logical’ successor to ex-England striker as ‘iconic’ Premier League highlights show makes first hosting change in 25 years
England legend Gary Lineker is set to leave BBC's Match of the Day show after 25 years, and Alan Shearer has named his perfect replacement anchor.
- Lineker set to leave MOTD after 25 years
- Shearer names Chapman as perfect replacement
- Lineker unlikely to take up other jobs next season