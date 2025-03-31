'Another level' - Gary Lineker explains why leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid is perfect for Trent Alexander-Arnold as he opens up on England star's 'absolutely fabulous' move
Gary Lineker believes Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold are a perfect fit, with the Liverpool defender closing in on a free transfer to La Liga.
- Alexander-Arnold closing in on Real Madrid move
- Lineker expects defender to be a perfect fit
- MOTD host says transfer will be 'brilliant' move