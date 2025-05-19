RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga SantanderGetty Images Sport
Chris Burton

Gary Lineker confirms he's quitting BBC ahead of scheduled exit amid antisemitism storm - Match of the Day host relinquishes FA Cup & World Cup presenting duties

Premier LeagueWorld CupEnglandFA Cup

Gary Lineker's early departure from the BBC has been confirmed, meaning that he will not front FA Cup and World Cup coverage in 2025-26.

  • Ex-England striker stepping down as MOTD presenter
  • Final year of contract will not be honoured
  • Alternative host required for FA Cup & World Cup coverage
