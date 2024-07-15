Gareth Southgate told it will take 'THREE WEEKS' to recover from Euro 2024 final defeat by Sarina Wiegman, who also lost a major final to Spain with Lionesses
Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman told ter male counterpart Gareth Southgate exactly how much time it will take to recover from Euro 2024 final defeat.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wiegman shares advise for Southgate
- Lionesses lost to Spain in World Cup final last year
- Southgate will take time to recover from Euros final loss