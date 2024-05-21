Brought to you by
Gareth SOuthgate Phil FodenGetty Images/Goal
Ritabrata Banerjee

Gareth Southgate reveals Phil Foden plan for Euro 2024 as England boss drops hint as to where Man City sensation will play

EnglandPhil FodenGareth SouthgateManchester CityEuropean Championship

Gareth Southgate revealed how he is planning to use Manchester City star Phil Foden at the Euro 2024.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Southgate could use Foden centrally
  • Man City star named in England squad for Euros
  • Won the Player of the Season Award
Article continues below

Editors' Picks