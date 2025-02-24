Chaos in Turkey as Galatasaray launch criminal proceedings against Jose Mourinho for alleged racist comments and 'inhumane rhetoric' after Fenerbahce clash
Galatasaray intend to sue Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho for his alleged "inhumane rhetoric" and racist comments after derby clash.
- Mourinho says Galatasaray's bench were "jumping like monkeys"
- Galatasaray to take legal action against Fenerbahce boss
- Slam his "racist" remarks and "inhumane rhetoric"