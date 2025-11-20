Getty Images Sport
Galatasaray advisor explains how he convinced Leroy Sane to snub Premier League & Saudi offers for Galatasaray transfer after months of negotiations
Sane settling into new club Galatasaray
The former Manchester City and Schalke star left Bayern Munich as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract over the summer and joined reigning Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray on a three-year deal. He is one of the highest-earning players in Turkey, pocketing a hefty €9 million annual bonus along with a net loyalty bonus of €3m.
His first few months at the club weren't as good as many expected. The German international struggled to maintain his fitness and looked rusty during games. In fact, he was even dropped from the starting XI for the Champions League encounter against Liverpool in September.
However, things have started to fall in place for Sane in recent weeks. In a recent interview with Sky, the winger admitted that "things didn't quite go as planned on the pitch at the beginning," but after getting regular minutes under his belt and spending more time with his new team-mates on the field, he was "very happy with my performances and how I've played."
Galatasaray advisor reveals how the Sane transfer developed
Galatasaray transfer advisor George Gardi – one of the most prominent agents in Turkey, having facilitated the arrivals of Mauro Icardi, Victor Osimhen and Mario Gomez – has shed light on the behind-the-scenes developments surrounding the Sane transfer.
"This idea came about many, many months before the transfer window opened. I knew this player was needed to take the team to the next level. He was an essential player for building the squad for the upcoming season," Gardi told Sky Sport.
"When I started negotiations – many months in advance – I initially began with his then-agents. Then there was a change in management, and I continued with the new agents. Of course, it was difficult. He had offers from top clubs in England and Germany. He had a huge offer from Saudi Arabia. With the Club World Cup coming up, it was a big decision for his career."
Speaking about the negotiations, Gardi further explained: "I spoke a lot with the agents and also with him personally. I told him that Galatasaray could be a place where he would become one of the leaders. That he would fit perfectly into the system and could win in a place that would give him great emotions and great satisfaction – perhaps even with a chance to win something in Europe, something the club had never achieved before. I explained to the board and the president that we had to make this transfer very early. If we waited too long, the competition would be even greater and it would be almost impossible to get him. That's why I insisted on completing the deal before the Club World Cup. He travelled with Bayern Munich on the US tour and to the Club World Cup – and it was absolutely unusual for Galatasaray and generally for the Turkish market to sign such a player so early in the transfer window. Normally, these top players only arrive in the winter. Signing such a player so early sent a strong signal to the transfer market."
How Sane was convinced to join Galatasaray
Sane spent much of the 2024–25 season in a secondary role at Bayern Munich, logging just over 2,500 minutes in all competitions. Any club hoping to convince him would have needed to guarantee a larger role. At Galatasaray, he has already played nearly half as many minutes as he did last season. And that’s after only 15 matches.
"The deciding factor was the role he would have at the club," Gardi revealed. "The team needed a player with his qualities. The discussions with the coach – who made it very clear how important he would be to the team. And of course, the love of the fans, which he wouldn't have received elsewhere. To pull off transfers of such iconic players – players from such top clubs, with such fierce competition in the market – and to bring them in at the peak of their careers, and then at the beginning of the transfer window… that's a huge success for the club, for the president, the vice president, and the coach. We worked together brilliantly as a team to bring in such an important player. And hopefully, we will pull off similar transfers again in the future."
Sane yet to unleash his best version for Galatasaray
Although he has scored three goals and delivered as many assists so far this season, the general consensus is that the 29-year-old is yet to display his best version for the Turkish heavyweights. In recent weeks, his prominence has increased and his convincing performances for Germany during the recently-concluded international break – where he scored twice – will only further boost his morale as the season progresses.
Gardi, as such, remains unflustered about Sane's impact. "There was a certain adjustment period – to the league, to the country. But now his performance is a key factor for the team, especially in the Champions League," he claimed. "And I believe we haven't yet seen his full potential. In the coming months, he will show his full potential – and raise his level even further, although it is already extremely high."
