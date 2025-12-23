Getty
Fulham star has bone popped back into place on pitch after suffering gruesome injury during win over Nottingham Forest
Playing through pain: Andersen breaks finger
Andersen lined up at the heart of Fulham’s defence against Forest, with usual centre-half partner Calvin Bassey away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Nigeria. He was able to keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win.
The 29-year-old played through pain in order to complete 90 minutes. There were less than 24 on the clock when he was left wincing and in need of medical attention. He tangled with Brazilian striker Jesus and took a blow to his hand.
Tough guy: Andersen strapped up and plays on
Television cameras showed how the ring finger on Andersen’s left hand had been bent out of place. Jesus was apologetic, as he stood over the Fulham star while he was treated, with a fixture in west London being halted for several minutes.
Andersen was able to continue after seeing his broken digit realigned, with strapping being applied. He was only off the field for a matter of seconds, with no time being wasted in putting his body on the line.
Sky Sports commentator spoke of how Andersen was unable to look at his hand after realising what he had done. Ex-Chelsea and England goalkeeper Rob Green was on co-commentary duty and - having suffered plenty of hand injuries himself down the years - was able to feel the Fulham star’s pain.
Sky Sports
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Jimenez spot on: Mexican maintains faultless penalty record
Andersen was taking in his 81st appearance for the Cottagers when helping them to a much-needed win. Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez netted the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.
He has matched Manchester City legend Yaya Toure as the only man in the Premier League era to successfully convert 11 spot-kicks - with there still no blots on his copybook from 12 yards.
Cottagers boss Marco Silva told reporters afterwards of seeing his side pull 10 points clear of the relegation zone: “The result, 100%, is a massive three points and a massive win. It wasn’t our best performance, but I don’t remember one chance for Forest all game. They had the possession but didn’t create and we managed the game well. It was a professional performance from our team.”
He added on nerveless Jimenez being a guarantee of goals from the penalty spot: “He’s reliable. The calmness, the quality, the braveness to wait until the last moment for the goalkeeper to move.”
Silva said that Wales international midfielder Harry Wilson “looks like he’s going to be okay” after picking up a knock when putting in a tackle and being forced from the field with six minutes left on the clock.
With injuries being picked up and three players away at AFCON with Nigeria, Silva has admitted that he will be looking to dip into the January transfer market for new recruits. He has said: “We have been speaking not just now, the last month and a half, probably. After the last summer, things that we were supposed to do, we didn’t.
“The African Cup we knew was going to happen, but of course the injury of Rodrigo as well created a completely different scenario for us. We know what we need. Let’s see.”
- Getty
Fulham fixtures: London derby dates approaching
Silva is only under contract until the end of the season, leading to questions of his own future. He added: “I think this (signing players) is not about the manager, because it’s not what Marco Silva as a manager needs to improve or to strengthen the squad. It’s what Fulham Football Club needs. If I’m not here speaking and if someone from the club is speaking, they are going to say the same.”
Fulham, with Andersen ready to strap his fingers up and go again, have three London derbies - against West Ham, Crystal Palace and Chelsea - to take in across their next four fixtures.
Advertisement