AC Milan are considering Ermedin Demirovic. The Bosnian centre-forward at Stuttgart has been identified by Ruben Amorim as a target to strengthen AC Milan's attack, with the Germans' initial asking price set at at least €35 million. The club have reportedly already started planning their moves ahead of the winter transfer window.





New solutions - According to reports in the German media, particularly fussball news, the Portuguese manager has personally identified the striker as one of the priorities for January, with Milan looking to add a physical centre-forward who can attack the penalty area and give AC Milan's play a different dimension.





How much he costs - Stuttgart want at least €35 million before opening talks over the player's sale. It's a significant valuation and one likely to force AC Milan to think carefully about the formula and whether the deal is sustainable. Interest in Demirović is not entirely new either: back in July 2025, his name had already been linked with Milan, when his valuation was put at around €20-25 million. The centre-forward has a contract with Stuttgart until 2028, an agreement made official when he joined from Augsburg in 2024.





What a season! - The striker, who was born in Hamburg and therefore holds an EU passport, has scored four goals in five matches between the Budnesliga and the Champions League, including a hat-trick against Viking in the latter in just 12 minutes, from the 20th to the 32nd minute.



