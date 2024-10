This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Playing was scary for him' - Frenkie de Jong return hopes tempered by Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman in concerning fitness update on Barcelona star Barcelona F. de Jong R. Koeman Netherlands LaLiga Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman issued a worrying update on Frenkie de Jong's fitness who is yet to fully recover from his ankle injury. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below De Jong returned to action earlier in October

Did not make the Netherlands squad

Koeman provided update on the midfielder's fitness Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below