This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Let the newspapers talk!' - Frenkie de Jong defiant amid rumours that Barcelona contract talks have stalled as Dutchman continues comeback from ankle injury F. de Jong Barcelona LaLiga Frenkie de Jong determined to stay at Barcelona amid rumours of contract talks having stalled with the Catalan club. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below De Jong refutes rumours of contract talks having stalled at Barca

Midfielder has recovered from ankle injury

Barca face Atletico on Sunday in La Liga Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga ATM BAR Match preview